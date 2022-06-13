TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Update

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the May 15th total of 913,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,837. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TRX Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

