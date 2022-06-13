Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TPTX. Bank of America began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.84. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $219,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

