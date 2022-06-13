UBS Group Boosts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $43.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.