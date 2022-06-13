UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Up 24.6%

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) traded up 24.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 4,604,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 1,401,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.00 million and a PE ratio of -20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.

Get UEX alerts:

UEX (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UEX Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.