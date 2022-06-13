UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

UGI has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

UGI opened at $42.19 on Monday. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 104,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 167,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

