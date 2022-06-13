UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $137.11 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $137.11 million and approximately $31.81 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00008765 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,629,444 coins and its circulating supply is 66,966,792 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

