Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

NYSE UNP traded down $5.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.