United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 194,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $173.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

