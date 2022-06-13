United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,432 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,580,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,908. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

