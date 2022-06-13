United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $75,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.10. 21,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,111. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.47 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.