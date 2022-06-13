United Services Automobile Association Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI traded down $9.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,529. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $254.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average is $210.99.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.22.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

