United Services Automobile Association Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after buying an additional 240,806 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,957,000 after buying an additional 764,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of CP stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,730. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

