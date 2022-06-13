United Services Automobile Association Has $7.61 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,416,000 after buying an additional 172,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after buying an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.65 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.