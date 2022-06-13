United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,387. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

