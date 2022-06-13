United Services Automobile Association Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,009 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,515,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.68. 727,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,118,639. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.