United Services Automobile Association Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

MRK stock traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $85.25. 222,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,969,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

