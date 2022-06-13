United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 234,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.