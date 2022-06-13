United Services Automobile Association Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $9.45 on Monday, hitting $205.73. 103,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

