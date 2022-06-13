United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

