Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Holdings Lowered by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,291 shares during the period. Universal Technical Institute comprises about 2.4% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 3.29% of Universal Technical Institute worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. 4,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $256.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

