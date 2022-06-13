Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.98

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

