Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.14 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 928,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,233,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

