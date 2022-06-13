VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $174,757,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,444,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.33 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

