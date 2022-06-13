Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $7.19 on Monday, hitting $221.60. 17,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,512. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.14 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

