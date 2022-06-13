Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Lessened by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $160.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.23 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

