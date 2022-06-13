Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 880,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $346,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $11.27 on Monday, hitting $347.00. 243,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,594. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.