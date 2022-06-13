Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

VTEB stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51.

