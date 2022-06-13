VeChain (VET) Price Hits $0.0247 on Major Exchanges

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $175.41 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011986 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

