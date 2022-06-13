VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Boosted by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,227 shares of company stock worth $2,160,793. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $169.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.