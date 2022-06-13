Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target Raised to $21.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to $21.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.10. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

