Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.48

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 53126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,009.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

