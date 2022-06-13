VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

VIG (VIG) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $591,445.20 and approximately $14.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,258,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

