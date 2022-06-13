Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.
NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044. Vince has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.
In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $36,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $101,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.
About Vince (Get Rating)
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
