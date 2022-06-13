Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044. Vince has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Get Vince alerts:

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $36,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $101,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vince by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vince (Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.