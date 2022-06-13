Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DG. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($122.58) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA DG opened at €88.18 ($94.82) on Thursday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($95.48). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €92.38.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.