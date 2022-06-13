Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NFJ traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. 69,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

