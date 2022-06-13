Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given New €35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($41.94) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLPNY. raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Voestalpine stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

