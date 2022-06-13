Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($333.33) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €225.35 ($242.31).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €152.28 ($163.74) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 52 week high of €234.50 ($252.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €165.63.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

