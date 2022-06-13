Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,994. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

