Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.07. 268,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 695,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYG. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$400.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.