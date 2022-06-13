Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.07. 268,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 695,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYG. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$400.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
