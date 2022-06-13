Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 66 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $205.27 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.66 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

