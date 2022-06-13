Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $2,287,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

