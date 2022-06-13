Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $211.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

