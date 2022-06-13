Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,085,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,247,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,457,000 after buying an additional 275,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $251.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

