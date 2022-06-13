Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,916,364 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $178.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average of $210.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

