Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $696.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $849.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $923.62. The stock has a market cap of $721.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $593.50 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.