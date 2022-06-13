Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

SBUX stock opened at $75.67 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

