Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,702,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493,247 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises about 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $320,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,953. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.