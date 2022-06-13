Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,702,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493,247 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises about 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $320,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FN traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,953. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $126.28.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.
About Fabrinet (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.