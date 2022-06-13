Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,243 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.85% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $383,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,086. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

