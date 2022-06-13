Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,218 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of SEA worth $225,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Shares of SE stock traded down $5.91 on Monday, hitting $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 172,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.28. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.