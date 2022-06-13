Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $171.54 Million Position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,512,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,098 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 24.00% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $171,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 534.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 182,009 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VWE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.21.

VWE traded down 0.27 on Monday, hitting 8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is 9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.48 and a 12 month high of 13.14. The firm has a market cap of $540.59 million, a P/E ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

